Wuhan China Coronavirus SLO Update 4.28.2020

San Luis Obispo county health officer Penny Borenstein says in her briefing yesterday that the county confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, that makes five new cases in the last three days. 38 people are now recovering at home, but 126 people have fully recovered, four people are hospitalized. None in ICU. Last week, Dr. Borenstein lifted restriction on four areas of public life in San Luis Obispo county.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, governor Gavin Newsom gets upset at pictures of people flocking to beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The governor says people need to practice safe distancing. Other parts of the country are opening up in small or larger degrees. Friday may first, several states will reduce restrictions on sheltering in place.

Texas to open the state up with some provisions for face masks and safe distancing.