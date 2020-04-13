Wuhan China Coronavirus Update 4.13.2020

San Luis Obispo county officials are urging people to beware of scams and price gouging in connection with the Wuhan China coronavirus disease.

The victim count for San Luis Obispo county:

114 cases so far. Of those, 95 have recovered.

16 patients are at home recovering.

2 are hospitalized in ICU.

Still just the one death.

Of the 114 cases, 63 are in the north county. 29 in the south county. 11 along the coast. And 11 in the center of the county, San Luis Obispo and environs.

30 cases reported in Paso Robles, 22 in Atascadero, 7 in Templeton.

Nationwide, 525 thousand cases, 22,000 deaths. 16 million people are out of work because of the government-imposed shutdown, but more are getting laid off. Dick’s Sporting Goods says they’re laying off 40 thousand people this week.

Doctors often recommend a second opinion. Dr. Knut Wittkowski appearing Friday night on Mark Levin’s show here on KPRL. Who is he? He’s a bio-statistician, epidemiologist and design researcher who recently retired from Rockefeller University in New York. Dr Wittkowski says most people who are exposed to the virus will not experience any symptoms. They’ll catch it, but they won’t even know it.

Asked about Italy and all the deaths there, Wittkowski says you have to look at the statistics. He says the average age is 81. Dr. Wittkowski also says that keeping the schools open enhances herd immunity.

More on that tomorrow. If you’d like to hear the entire interview with Mark Levin talking with Dr. Wittkowski, you can access his podcast at marklevin.com. KPRL airs his show each evening, 8 pm to 11 pm.