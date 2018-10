PGA golfer Xander Schauffele of San Diego wins a PGA tournament held in Shanghai China.

The local connection is his caddy. Xander’s caddy is Austin Kaiser of Paso Robles. They met while playing golf for San Diego state. Austin’s mom is Popi Kaiser, owner of Cider Creek Bakery. His dad, Bob Kaiser, is a well-known golfer and athlete in the north county.

The win at the HSBC tournament in Shangai was the third PGA victory for Xander Schauffule and his caddy, Austin Kaiser, a former Bearcat.