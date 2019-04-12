Yard Sale 4.12.2019

If you like yard sales, the place to be tomorrow is the city of Atascadero. There’s a city-wide yard sale with more than 100 people hosting yard and garage sales at their homes and businesses. Terrie Bannish tells KPRL.

If you’d like to see a map of all the yard and garage sales, go to the Parent For Joy website. That’s parentsforjoy.org. Or you can pick up a hard copy at Atascadero Grocery Outlet or Atascadero Jewelry and Loan. It’s also published in the current issue of Atascadero News.

The giant yard sale is tomorrow in Atascadero. Proceeds benefit the joy playground.