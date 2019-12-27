Year End Stories of 2019 – 12.27.2019

One of the positive news stories of 2019 was the development of a new sewage treatment plant process in Paso Robles which will ultimately transport recycled water to the east side of Paso Robles for local grape growers and other irrigators.

Matt Thompson of the city of Paso Robles designed and is managing that new treatment plant, which is now operating.

The recycled water is expected to start flowing to the east side of Paso Robles before the end of this year, depending on how construction goes.