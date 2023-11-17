YMCA Seeks Approval For Feasibility Study From Paso Council 11.17.2023

A part of the Paso Robles city council’s discussion is the approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Channel Islands YMCA San Luis Obispo branch.

The YMCA has expressed an interest in the municipal pool that is adjacent to the Flamson middle school campus, and has already received a memorandum of understanding from the school district to conduct studies looking into the feasibility of YMCA development at the pool.

Once the aquatic complex at the high school is complete, both the city and the school will have little use for the pool. The city council will discuss whether to approve the memorandum of understanding.