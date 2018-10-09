York Mountain 10.09.2018

York mountain neighbors upset by county building and planning department approving a minor use permit to allow for cannabis cultivation in the area.

The approval allows for the construction of indoor and outdoor facilities. The next step is a 14-day appeal period. If the pot farm is appealed, a public hearing would then be scheduled before the San Luis Obispo county supervisors.

If there are no appeals, Jim Mcallister and Laura Gardner can move forward with their cannabis cultivation operation off York Mountain road.