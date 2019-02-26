York Mountain 2.26.2019

Today, San Luis Obispo county supervisors to consider an appeal by Ian McPhee related to a request by Jim Mcallister and Laura Gardener to establish cannabis cultivation at 6480 York Mountain road.

Neighbors like Gary Bang are against the marijuana operation. The appeal over the use permit for a cannabis operation is on this afternoon’s agenda. It will be heard after two other agenda items, not long after 1:30. The public is encouraged to attend.

The cannabis industry people are expected to turn out in great numbers this afternoon at the supervisors chamber in San Luis Obispo to discuss that pot farm proposed for York Mountain road off highway 46 west in rural Templeton.