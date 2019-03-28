York Mountain 3.28.2019

After hours of testimony and closed door negotiation between prospective pot farmers on York Mountain road, and those opposed to the proposed cannabis, an agreement reached late Tuesday afternoon.

Jamie Jones represented the pot growers, and meet they did. After hours of meetings Tuesday they reached an agreement. Representing the angry neighbors, Roy Ogden described to the board the compromise agreement reached by the parties.

The plan to put a pot farm on York Mountain road is finally approved, but the cannabis operation is greatly reduced in size and scope.

Cannabis, which was once an illegal drug, has become a cash crop grown in north county neighborhoods, often by transplants to the area. Legally,there’s not a lot local neighborhoods can do to prevent it.