York Mountain Pot Farm 2.27.2019

A long discussion late yesterday afternoon, about the proposal to develop a marijuana farm on York Mountain road. The agenda item was not started until five yesterday and continued until nine. Supervisor Lynn Compton cited the smell of the plants as a major concern.

After another hour of discussion, the parties agreed to meet this morning and work out a resolution. So the issue will be revisited on March 12th, but the pot farmers and neighbors will meet this morning to try to work out a resolution.