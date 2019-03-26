York Mountain Road Pot Farm 3.26.2019

Today, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are scheduled to discuss a proposed cannabis or marijuana farm on York Mountain road. Laura Gardner applying for a minor use permit to establish both outdoor and indoor cannabis cultivation on a portion of a 77-acre property at 6480 York Mountain road. Ian Mcphee and a group of neighbors who live around York Mountain road oppose the pot farm.

The appeal came before the supervisors about a month ago. The parties we’re told to meet and work out their differences. Today, the proposal comes back before the county board of supervisors. The appeal is item number 24 on today’s agenda. The board may address it this morning at the supervisors meeting in the chambers on Monterey street in San Luis Obispo. That meeting getting under way at 9:00 this morning.