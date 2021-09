Yosemite national park will end its day-use reservation system on October first.

Park officials said that the temporary system would only be in place through September 30th “or until local public health conditions improve” due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

So, beginning October first, no day-use permit is required at Yosemite national park.

But you’re reminded if you visit Yosemite, to please, don’t feed the bears or other wild animals in the park.