Yosemite Shutdown 12.24.2018

Despite the federal shutdown, Yosemite and other national parks remain open. Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are also open during the shutdown.

At Yosemite, entrance stations will remain open, but unstaffed. The Yosemite medical clinic will remain open during its normal operating hours, but visitor centers will be closed.

All national park service programs will be canceled. Concession services will remain open, including restaurants, lodging, the shuttle system and hiking trials.