Youth Fishing Derby at Fort Hunter Liggett This Weekend 04.25.2024

2024_04_08_Fishing Derby Public Advisory

A youth fishing derby will be held at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday, April 27th.

The derby will go from 6:30 am until noon at the Del Venturi reservoir, hosted for youth ages 15 and younger. The reservoir will be stocked with about three thousand pounds of Rainbow trout for its participants, and signs will be posted to guide visitors to the event.

A fishing permit is not needed for youth participating in the derby. The pond will be open for everyone who has a California fishing license after the derby has ended.

Registration for the event is required for participation, and begins at 6:30 am, with a limit of five fish per youth. Prizes will be given to the top three youth who catch the biggest fish in each age category.

Breakfast and lunch will also be available for purchase with cash only.