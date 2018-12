The family of a Cuesta college student killed in a single car crash near San Luis Obispo is raising money to cover expenses for his son’s death and funeral.

18-year-old Zachary Harris was killed when his car left highway one near Stenner Creek road and struck a tree. Zachary graduated from South Lake Tahoe high school. He was on the high school swim team and a member of the school’s TV production class.

The family has created a go-fund-me account in loving memory of Zachary Harris.