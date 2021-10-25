Zoo Boo 10.25.2021

At Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero, Zoo Boo attracted hundreds of kids and adults to the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. So many turned out that the line led all the way through the park to the Atascadero lake pavilion.

After a year’s hiatus for the shutdown, the 30th Annual event returned with enthusiasm. Zoo director Alan Baker and his staff transformed the zoo into a Halloween playground with games, a haunted house, displays of skeletons, and scary Halloween music provided by Gary Brill, the live DJ.

Although the official count was not released, zoo officials believe the turn-out was a record. Atascadero’s Terrie Banish said, “next year, we may have to expand it to more than one day. And we’ll definitely sell tickets online so that people don’t have to wait an hour to get inside.”

One thing for certain, Atascadero and north county families love Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

More Halloween events coming up this week in the north county including trick or treating on Entrada Sunday in Atascadero.