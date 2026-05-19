Protecting What Matters 05.19.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Joe Ham, Author Social Media Matrix. Power of social media on mental and emotional health. What’s an algorithm and why does it matter?

What happens to the human mind when it cannot discern between fact and fiction.

*Greg Haskin, Executive Director – COLAB. Ins & outs of the upcoming SLO County draft budget. Illusion of creating affordable housing in San Luis Obispo County. Thoughts and commentary on the upcoming primary election.