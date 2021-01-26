Big Storm Bears Down on North County 1.26.2021

Call this the calm before the storm. Cold, but sunny this morning in the north county. The clouds will gather this afternoon, and then the rain starts coming down this evening.

Forecasters are predicting will get almost two inches of rain overnight. Tomorrow, they’re saying will see wind driven heavy rain. Winds 25-35 miles per hour. 3-5 inches of rain expected with localized flooding possible. Thursday the winds will die down, but they’re predicting will receive another inch of rain.

Friday it will let up and we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, then more showers Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Several communities are warning of flood danger. The city of Paso Robles advising people that empty sand bags are available Blake’s Hardware, Farm Supply, Burt Industrial Supply and Lowe’s. Templeton reminding residents you can get sandbags at Hewitt’s Hardware, Templeton Feed and Grain.

In Atascadero empty sandbags available at Home Depot and Miners Hardware in Atascadero.

Again, the heavy rain begins late tonight and continues tomorrow with high winds and heavy rain.

Forecasters saying we may get seven inches of rain over the next three days.