PRJUSD Welcomes New Director of District Data, Assessment & Plan Alignment 05.28.2026

05.27.26 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Welcomes Doreen Castillo as Director of District Data, Assessment and Plan Alignment

The Paso Robles joint unified school district is pleased to announce the appointment of a new director of district data, assessment, and plan alignment.

Doreen Castillo, with over 18 years of experience in administrative educational leadership, will serve in this role for the district. The position oversees district data systems, student assessments, and the strategic alignment of educational plans, “ensuring that data-driven insights translate into collaborative, community-wide success for students,” according to the district.

Erin Haley, assistant superintendent, said that Castillo’s “proven track record of excellence and deeply collaborative philosophy will be invaluable as we work together to support student achievement.”