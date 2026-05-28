SLO County Faces Shortage of Poll Workers Ahead of Primary Election 05.28.2026

The county elections office is facing a shortage of poll worker staffing ahead of the primary election.

A news release from the clerk-recorder’s office says that eight facilities remain short-staffed, and this could cause some polling places in the north county to be consolidated if they remain unfilled.

It is not too late for community members to volunteer to serve at polling locations. The elections office still needs inspector roles, which are expected to work the full day, ensuring that the polling site is properly set up and staffed from 7 am to 9 pm.

Inspectors will also work with elections office staff to solve any issues that arise on election day. Volunteers will be trained on Saturday.