Nomination Period For PRHS Athletic Hall of Fame 05.28.2026

05.27.26 Paso Robles High School Athletics Accepting Nominations for 2026 Athletic Hall of Fame

Paso Robles high school’s athletic department is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Paso Robles high school athletic hall of fame.

“The hall of fame honors former student-athletes, coaches, teams, administrators, and contributors who have made a lasting impact on Bearcat athletics through excellence, achievement, leadership, and service.” Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for individuals or teams they believe have helped shape Bearcat athletics.

Nominations can be done online at prhs.pasoschools.org. Nominations are due June 22, 2026, and inductees will be recognized during the Bearcats’ home football game on Friday, October 2nd at War Memorial stadium.