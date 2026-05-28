Former Atascadero fire Chief Passes Away at Age 77 – 05.28.2026

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services has announced the passing of its former fire chief, Michael Paul McCain.

McCain passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on May 17th. The city says he began his career with the Santa Barbara county fire department, and later joined the Atascadero fire department in 1971. He rose through the ranks, and eventually retired as fire chief in 2000. “He was deeply proud of his service and the friendships he built throughout his career,” the city says.

Atascadero fire will lead a procession with Mike’s family from Chapel of the Roses to Pine Mountain cemetery in Atascadero on Friday, May 29th for the graveside service beginning at 11 am.

The city says attendees are invited to wear Hawaiian themed shirts or dresses, as “Mike enjoyed bright colors and felt that shorts are always appropriate attire.”