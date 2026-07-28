PG&E Crews Working on Paso Robles Area Reinforcement Project 07.28.2026

Paso Robles Reinforcement Project

PG&E crews have begun working on a grid modernization project in the Paso Robles area.

PG&E says this is an effort to ‘strengthen the power grid against extreme weather, improve reliability and reduce wildfire risk to more than 50,000 customers.’ The project includes upgrading a 6-mile section of power-lines east of highway 101, from Niblick to Wellsona road. Wood poles will be replaced with more durable, fire-resistant steel poles that also require less maintenance.

New power lines will also be constructed along 10.5 miles. These new lines will help deliver electricity, and improve reliability by rerouting and isolating problems.

Crews recently completed phase 1 of the project, which included three miles of power-lines between Niblick road and north of highway 46. Phase 2 will continue northward to Wellsona road, between fall 2026 and spring 2027. Phase 3 begins spring 2027.