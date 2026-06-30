Protecting What Matters 06.30.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jan Wolff & Juanita McDaniel – Atascadero Republican Women Federated. Primary election over – what are the next steps for the ARWF? Are SLO County Republicans being locked out of volunteer poll worker jobs by The County Clerk Recorder? Challenges of maintaining and growing Republican oriented interest groups in California.

*Multigenerational Grape & Grain Society – Jay Leach, Kaelan Clark, Will Barnaby. Multigenerational look at the culture, politics and the state of our country & world. How crypto currency and artificial intelligence will shape our future. Reflections on the United States and the semi quincentennial.