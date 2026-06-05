Update to Primary Election in San Luis Obispo County 06.05.2026

The county clerk recorder released an update to San Luis Obispo election results yesterday afternoon, as well as an unprocessed ballot report.

In the district 2 supervisor race, James Dantona has jumped ahead of Michael Erin Woody, with 51 to 49% of the votes. 210 votes separate the two candidates.

Jimmy Paulding continues to lead in the district 4 race, 54% of the votes to Adam Verdin’s 46%.

Elaina Cano continues to lead in the clerk-recorder’s race with 63% of the votes.

A total of 45,667 ballots have been processed. About 60,000 still remain unprocessed. The next vote results are expected to be released Monday, June 8th by 6 pm.