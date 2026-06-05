5th Annual Safety Fest Tomorrow 06.05.2026

The 5th annual Safety Fest in Paso Robles will be this Saturday, June 6th from 10 am to 2 pm in the Paso Robles downtown city park.

This family-friendly event will offer emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations, and hands-on learning activities by first responders to help residents of Paso Robles be more prepared for any potential disaster. Earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, crime prevention, cybersecurity, motor vehicle safety, and emergency & disaster prevention are all things you can prepare for at the Safety Fest.

Sponsors include the Paso Robles fire and police departments, and the north county community emergency response training.