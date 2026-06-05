City of Atascadero Encourages Safe 4th of July Celebrations Under New Ordinance 06.05.2026

As the fourth of July approaches, the city of Atascadero is reminding residents of a new ordinance adopted to address the use of illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks continue to remain prohibited throughout the city, but the new ordinance creates a social host accountability program. Administrative penalties will be placed on property owners, tenants, and hosts who permit illegal firework activities on a property under their possession or control. The ordinance applies regardless of whether the responsible person personally ignites the fireworks.

The city of Atascadero encourages residents to plan ahead for holiday celebrations, and avoid purchasing, possessing, or using illegal fireworks.