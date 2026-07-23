Atascadero Police Seeking Witnesses to Hit-And-Run Crash 07.23.2026

Atascadero police responded to a report of a traffic collision yesterday at about 5:00 pm.

The incident occurred on the 7100 block of El Camino Real. Officers determined a vehicle versus scooter collision had occurred, with one party having moderate injuries. One of the motorists fled on foot. The suspect motorist was detained at the intersection of Curbaril and San Luis avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the police department is asking any witnesses of the scene to contact them at (805) 461 – 5051.