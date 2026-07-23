Clerk-Recorder’s Office Releases Guide For Filing as a General Election Candidate 07.23.2026

The county clerk-recorder’s office has released information on the November 3rd general election, as there are just over 100 days until it takes place.

The candidate filing period for the November election runs through August 7, 2026. This applies to candidates advancing from the June primary, as well as those running for school board, CSD’s, or special district offices. Candidates running for city office should file directly with their respective city clerk, not with the county elections office.

A full list of offices, filing fees, nomination signature requirements, and qualification standards are available in the county’s filing guidelines. Eligible residents who are not yet registered to vote, or need to update existing registration, should go to: registertovote.ca.gov.

All registered voters will automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.