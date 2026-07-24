Atascadero Releases Name of Motorist Involved in Hit and Run 07.24.2026

The city of Atascadero has released the identity of the motorist they arrested, involved in a hit-and-run incident earlier this week.

On July 22nd at about 5:00 pm, officers responded to a vehicle vs scooter collision on the 7100 block of El Camino Real. One party had moderate injuries, and one of the motorists fled on foot. The motorist was located near the intersection of Curbaril and San Luis avenue, fleeing into a nearby business to avoid officers.

22-year-old Rafael Angeles Morales was arrested for felony hit and run, DUI causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater.