Chair of TAAG Pleads Guilty to Vandalism & Restraining Order Violation 07.24.2026

David Allen Leader, head of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, has plead guilty to multiple charges of vandalism, harassment, and violating a restraining order.

The DA’s office says the charges stem from October 2024; neighbors along Orchard road say Leader maliciously damaged and defaced personal property belong to another, and repeatedly disobeyed temporary restraining orders issued by a judge in the months that followed. The DA’s office says leader revved his vehicle’s engine around their home, drove on the wrong side of the road past the speed limit, stared at the neighbors and made hand gestures towards them, slowed or stopped across from their properties, and shone lights at their homes and cameras at night.

Leader was placed on two years formal felony probation, and ordered to serve 30 days in county jail. He is forced to pay $684 in restitution to two individuals.