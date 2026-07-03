Cal Fire Conducting Vegetation Management Near Santa Margarita 07.03.2026

News Release – JUL03 -SevenOaksVMP

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will be conducting a prescribed burn this morning as part of its ongoing vegetation management program.

The burn is planned to occur on private lands approximately 5 miles southeast of Santa Margarita, on Seven Oaks way between Las Pilitas road and Parkhill road. The burn will go through approximately 17 acres of vegetation.

Prescribed burns reduce the accumulation of flammable vegetation that contributes to catastrophic wildfires. Smoke may be visible in the area, and residents are advised not to report the fire unless there is an emergency not related to this prescribed burn operation.