California News 07.03.2026

A massive cruise ship is on lockdown in San Francisco after an outbreak of norovirus affected more than 100 passengers and 20 crew. The Ruby Princess was on a 20-day round-trip Alaskan voyage, when parts of the crew began to experience norovirus symptoms. The ship is now working with the CDC to isolate passeners and crew members, as well as undergoing a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection prior to departing on its next trip.

A 42-year-old California man pled guilty to penning a fake ransom note amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Callella Hawthorne admitted that he sent calls and text messages to Guthrie’s family on February 4th, asking for a bitcoin transfer. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31st, and no arrests have been made related to her disappearance.

San Bernardino county police have confirmed a 33-year-old woman expecting twins died in a crash late last week. Lorena Lopez was five months pregnant, when a driver ran a stop sign and slammed into her vehicle on the evening of June 27th. Her two teen children, 15 and 16 years old, suffered major injuries from the collision.