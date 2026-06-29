Cal Fire to Conduct Prescribed Burn at Gilardi Road 06.29.2026

News Release June 28th -Gilardi Burn

In collaboration with the California department of fish and wildlife & the county air pollution control district, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will be conducting a 32-acre vegetation burn this week.

The burn will start on Tuesday, June 30th at 10 am near 3270 Gilardi road in San Luis Obispo. The operation will reduce the accumulation of flammable vegetation that contributes to catastrophic wildfires.

Smoke will be present in the area, and residents are advised to not report the fire unless there is an emergency unrelated to this controlled operation.