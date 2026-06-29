DA’s Office Files Charges Against Man Secretly Recording Women at Plant Fitness AG – 06.29.2026

The district attorney’s office has filed charges against 40-year-old Kyle L. Combs of Grover Beach with 12 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Combs was identified as the suspect responsible for filming a woman at Planet Fitness in Arroyo Grande in December 2025, and later confirmed 23 positively identified victims in the case. The DA’s office says these allegations are chargeable only as misdemeanors, which may “justifiably” disturb readers.

The formal complaint says Combs secretly used a device to view or record women while they were nude inside standing tanning booths. The charged offenses occur between July 12, 2025, and December 29, 2025, with 12 separate victims. While there is evidence of many other incidents, they could not be charged due to the statue of limitations period.

Women who have used the red-light therapy rooms at the Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness in 2025 who have not yet spoken to investigators are encouraged to do so.