Cambria Man Arrested For Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material 06.24.2026

The county sheriff’s office arrested a Cambria man for the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff’s office served a warrant for a residence on the 400 block of Leighton street on June 10th, related to an investigation that began in April 2026.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Roberto Mercado-Leonardo of Cambria. He was arrested for possessing more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material.

He has been released from the county jail after posting bail; it is undetermined if there are any local victims associated with the suspect.