City of Paso Robles Announces 4th of July Entertainment Line-Up 06.24.2026

Press Release – July 4th Celebration Event Announces Entertainment Lineup

The city of Paso Robles fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park is coming up next weekend.

As part of this annual tradition is an entertainment lineup, announced by the city yesterday. Guests can look forward to an evening of live music alongside a fun zone and food trucks, and then its spectacular fireworks finale.

Entertainment will kick off at 5:30 pm with Garden Party, local musicians performing classics from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Afterwards at 7:15 will be Steppin’ Out, taking the stage with high-energy hits from artists such as Bruno Mars, Selena, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Immediately following the musical performances will be a special patriotic tribute. This will feature a presentation of colors by the north county veterans color guard, followed by a live performance of the national anthem.