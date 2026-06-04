Central Coast Zoo Adds Three New Meerkats to its Exhibits 06.04.2026

Three new meerkats have been added to the Central Coast Zoo, just in time for the 23rd annual Ice Cream Zoofari this Saturday from 5 to 8 pm.

Three, two-year-old female meerkat sisters have all joined the zoo, born in Colorado. The meerkat sisters are named Bumble, Buzz, and Honeycomb, known as “the bee girls,” and will join two resident meerkat males.

Meerkats, native to southern Africa, are highly social animals that live in cooperative family groups, organized around a strict matriarchal hierarchy.

There’s so much more to see at the Central Coast Zoo, and don’t forget to enjoy the annual Ice Cream Zoofari this Saturday from 5 to 8 pm, with all-you-can-eat ice cream sundaes.