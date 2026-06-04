Convicted Murderer Could Be Released on Parole Early 06.04.2026

A convicted murderer who was 20 years old at the time of his crime could be released early on parole.

36-year-old Patrick Wollet was convicted by a jury in 2009, alongside now 54-year-old Chad Westbrook, for the 2007 murder of Joshua Houlgate in San Luis Obispo county. Houlgate was killed at Wollet’s home at the Oceanaire mobile home park in San Luis Obispo, where Westbrook shot him with a shotgun while Wollett beat both Houlgate and a woman with a baseball bat after they had sex. The woman was engaged to Wollett’s brother, which is what prosecutors say prompted the crime.

Wollet could be released early because he was a “youthful offender,” under the age of 26 at the time he committed his crimes. He is expected to be released on June 6th.