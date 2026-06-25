CERT Offering Teen Training Course in Early July – 06.25.2026

Teen CERT Training Press Release

Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering a 24-hour disaster preparedness course for teens, ages 15 to 19.

Classes will be offered at Centennial park Tuesday, July 7th through Friday, July 10th, 9 am to 1 pm. The final class will be offered at fire station 3 on Union road, July 11th from 9 am to 5 pm.

The course will teach students how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and large-scale disasters. It will also help students develop critical thinking skills and leadership qualities. Students who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion and a teen CERT pack, containing essential emergency response equipment.

The course is $50 to attend, and registration can be done online at: slocountycert.dot org.