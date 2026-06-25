Police Seeking Bank Robber Suspect in Paso Robles 06.25.2026

Press release

The Paso Robles police department has released further information of their investigation into a bank robbery on Spring street.

The PRPD says on Wednesday, June 24th at about 2:49 pm, they responded to a bank robbery report for the Wells Fargo bank. The preliminary investigation determined an unknown adult male entered the bank, verbally declaring he was armed with a firearm while demanding money from a bank employee. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot, traveling northbound on Spring street.

With bank surveillance video, police have identified the suspect as Ernesto Noriega Cisneros, who is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.