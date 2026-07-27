County Board of Supervisors to Consider Cannabis Tax Rate 07.27.2026

The county board of supervisors next meeting will be tomorrow at 9 am.

An item on tomorrow’s agenda is a reduction to the cannabis tax rate in the county back down to 6%. The tax rate automatically increased to 8% at the start of this month, but the board has the ability to reduce or increase the tax rate, as long as it remains within the 4 to 10% range. The county has voted to maintain a cannabis business tax rate at 6% since fiscal year 2023 – 24. Budget estimates operate on the assumption that every 1% of the tax generates about 100,000 thousand dollars in revenue.

Also on the agenda is a request from the clerk-recorder’s office for the board to approve the results of the 2026 June primary election in the county. The agenda item says voter turnout was more than 55%, placing San Luis Obispo county as one of the top ten counties statewide for turnout. About 100,000 ballots were processed in total.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.