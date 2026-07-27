Offices Open For Election in San Luis Obispo County This November – 07.27.2026

Multiple offices are up for election this coming November across San Luis Obispo county.

Paso Robles: district 1 and 2 council seats, full term. Mayor, full term.

Atascadero: two city council seats, full term. Mayor, full term.

Templeton: two CSD open seats.

Morro Bay: 2 city council seats, full term. Mayor, full term.

Across the county are also school district seats. There are open seats for areas 1, 2, and 4 in Paso Robles, four at-large seats in Atascadero, three for Cayucos elementary, two seats in Shandon, 3 in San Miguel joint union, and 2 in Templeton unified.

Individuals seeking school district seats must file with the county clerk-recorder by Aug 7.