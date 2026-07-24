Final Mid-State Fair Days This Weekend 07.24.2026

This week marks the final days for the 2026 California mid-state fair.

The fair will open at noon today, Saturday, and Sunday. Tonight in the Chumash grandstand arena: an evening of music & wine with Three Dog Night, with Ambrosia and John Ford Coley.

Today is kids day at the fair as well: all children ages 12 and under get free daily admission. Tomorrow is the country rodeo at 8 am presented by Boot Barn, with the 805 Beer country rodeo finals presented by Hearst in the Chumash grandstand arena at 7:30 pm.

And on Sunday, a tractor pull at 7 pm in the Chumash grandstand arena. An evening of horsepower and competition: watch powerful tractors and trucks put their strength to the test as drivers pull a weighted sled the farthest distance possible. There will be a pit party prior to the tractor pull. Sunday is Armed Forces day, with free daily admission for those with a valid military ID.