CHP Releases Update on Solo Fatal Collision on Adelaida Road 07.24.2026

The California Highway Patrol has released further information of a fatal vehicle crash that took place on Adelaida road, west of Hidden Mountain road.

CHP says officers responded to the incident at about 2:41 pm on Monday, June 20th. On arrival, it was determined 56-year-old Paso Robles resident Laura Nolascode-Hernandez was driving a 1999 Acura CL westbound on Adelaida road at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes before leaving the south roadway edge, subsequently overturning several times down the embankment.

Ms. Nolascode-Hernandez succumbed to her injuries at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. CHP is continuing to investigate this incident. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.