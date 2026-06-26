Former Exec Director of Gala Pride & Diversity Center Sentenced For Embezzlement 06.26.2026

The county district attorney’s office announced that the former Gala Pride and Diversity Center executive director Dustin Colyerworth has been sentenced for two felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

Colyerworth began serving as the executive director in July 2022, and according to the DA’s office, took advantage of his position to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. Colyerworth has agreed to pay $59,309 in restitution for his crimes.

In exchange for his pleas and admissions, the DA’s office also agreed to recommend that he be placed on two years formal felony probation, and serve 90 days in county jail. He will begin serving his jail sentence on September 30th.

If he violates probation, he faces a maximum sentence of 3 years, 8 months in county jail.