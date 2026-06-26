SLO County Clerk-Recorder Certifies June 2026 Primary Election 06.26.2026

San Luis Obispo county clerk-recorder Elaina Cano has certified the results of the June 2nd, 2026 primary for the county.

55% of voters turned out this primary, above the 49% from four years ago. The turnout rate for the city of Paso Robles was 50%, 52% for Atascadero, and 54% for Templeton.

The bulk of the tabulation was done before the June 15th deadline, over 90,000 ballots. “Over the last 10 days, elections staff conducted the required 1% manual tally, a hand count that serves to confirm the accuracy of the machine tabulators.”

With the results certified, James Dantona will succeed Bruce Gibson for district 2 supervisor, and Jimmy Paulding will remain the district 4 supervisor. In the congressional races, democrat Jimmy Panetta will face Peter Coe Verbica in November for district 19. Panetta received 43% of the votes in SLO county, and Verbica 32%. Incumbent Salud Carbajal will face Bob Smith in November for district 24.