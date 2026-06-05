Fresno Man Calls Paso Robles Business Owner The N-Word During Altercation 06.05.2026

Ernest Hall, the owner of Dubs Green Garden in Paso Robles, posted a video on social media of a confrontation at his business.

Dubs Green Garden is a cannabis business operating in the city of Paso Robles, relegated to only delivering medicinal cannabis currently. In the video, Ernest Hall and the man, later identified as Luke Fisher of Fresno, are swearing and yelling at each other. Fisher backs away during the confrontation, and calls hall the n-word twice.

Hall’s video on Facebook currently has over 150 thousand views, with the caption: “After being informed that we are a delivery-only service he was asked to leave and chose to make a scene. I’m used to being called the n-word, but there is no racism here in Paso Robles… I bet you it’s just another under cover Paso PD.”

Both parties have filed complaints with the Paso Robles police department against one another.