Jury Convicts SLO Man of Robbery & Assault 07.21.2026

A jury in San Luis Obispo county has convicted 40-year-old Robert Wade Moore IV of robbery and two counts of assault and resisting a peace officer from an incident in December 2025.

On December 22, 2025, a 67-year-old victim was working at the Smart and Final store on Johnson avenue in San Luis Obispo, in the produce section near the entrance. He saw Moore carrying several food items walking towards the cart area, grabbing a three-pack of cider, and walking out of the store without paying for any of the items. The man followed Moore out of the store, confronted him about the merchandise, and attempted to grab the cider. Moore than began throwing items at the victim, struck him, and swung the three-pack of cider at him multiple times.

Moore was located the next day, locked inside a bathroom at SLO Ranch Market, and was arrested. He faces a maximum of 5 years in state prison.