Jury Finds Man Guilty of Violating Domestic Violence Protective Order 07.21.2026

A San Luis Obispo county jury found 36-year-old Paul James Meagher of Pismo Beach guilty of violating a criminal protective order in September 2025.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a local residence. Meagher was reportedly arguing with a protected victim, refusing to the leave the location. Records reveal that Meagher was prohibited from harassing, threatening, striking, assaulting, or disturbing the peace of the victim. The victim reported that Meagher became aggressive, knocking items off walls, throwing objects, and making threatening statements.

Meagher faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in county jail. His sentencing is scheduled for August 12, 2026.